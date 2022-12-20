1920: Educational circles were horrified when only five applicants were able to pass the teacher’s examination in Maricopa County and none could pass at all in Pima County.
1929: Two miners were killed when an explosion was set off prematurely in the Blue Bird Mine, 12 miles east of Mammoth.
