1888: The Solomonville and Bowie stagecoach was robbed of the mail.
1915: The Phoenix Business Association opened a campaign to sell Congress on the idea of buying land from Mexico on the Gulf of California so that Arizona could build a sea port.
1926: The U.S. government paid the Southern Pacific Railroad $1 million to move 15 miles of track between Bowie and Globe to clear the way for the construction of Coolidge Dam.
1929: Frank Curley, who had served as president of the Arizona State Bar, Pima County Bar Association and city attorney of Tucson, was killed in an auto accident on the Nogales Highway.
1929: Judge Charles Payne Hicks, probate judge of Yavapai County for 23 years during Territorial days, died.
