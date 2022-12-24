1832: The Babocamari Land Grant was made by the government of Mexico to Ignacio Eulalia Elias.
1905: The first State Fair opened in Phoenix under authority of a legislative act.
1906: Tombstone Prospector described an innovation for the season ... “one of the novelties during the Christmas celebration this year are artificial Christmas trees ... The imitation is so exact a production of the real article that it is difficult to tell the difference between the two.”
1909: Mexican “rurales” fought a battle with six horse thieves who had been plaguing the border. Four outlaws were killed. and two wounded.
On this date in 1916, Tucson experienced a Christmas Day blizzard. Extreme cold weather caused a coal shortage throughout all of southern Arizona.
On this date in 1929, part of the U.S. border was moved two blocks north to include the big municipal Christmas tree in Nogales, Arizona,. so some 3,000 children living in Nogales, Sonora could come to the tree to receive gifts of candy, toys and clothing.
On this date in 1934, George W.P. Hunt, seven-time governor of Arizona, died at age 75. His body lay in state in the Capitol rotunda under the Great Seal of Arizona which he helped design.
