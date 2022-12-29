1853: Under the terms of the Gadsden Purchase, the U.S. agreed to pay Mexico $10 million for 45,535 square miles of land below the Gila from the Rio Grande to the Colorado River.
1911: The Federal Court sat for the last time in Tombstone. After adjourning the court reopened in Phoenix under a new judge appointed by President William Howard Taft.
