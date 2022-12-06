1875: John Clark brought the first herd of sheep into Arizona by way of Hardy’s Ferry across the Colorado River near the present site of Bullhead City.
1875: Under an act to raise money for public schools, the Territorial Legislature appropriated $250 for the first public school.
