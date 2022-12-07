1899: Sheriff Frank Wattron issued printed invitations to the hanging of convicted murderer George Smiley. The invitations said, “the latest improved methods of scientific strangulation will be employed and everything possible will be done to make the surroundings cheerful and the execution a success.”
