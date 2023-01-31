1875: Pinal County was created by an act of the 8th Territorial Legislature from parts of Maricopa and Pima Counties.
1935: The gate at Boulder Dam was closed and Lake Mead began to fill.
2004: A two-week standoff at Arizona State Prison Complex-Lewis in Buckeye comes to an end when inmates Ricky Wassenaar and Steven Coy, who held a corrections officer hostage, surrender.
2009: The Arizona Cardinals lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-23 at Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa, Florida.
