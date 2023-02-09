1857: The Greek camel driver, Hadji Ali, arrived in the United States with a shipload of camels destined to open the first wagon road along the 35th parallel across Arizona.
1922: The State Loan Board announced that all farm loans made by the state would be discontinued until $580,000 which had been loaned in error, was repaid.
