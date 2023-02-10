Today in History: Feb. 11 Feb 10, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $12 per month Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save • 1821, J. Ross Browne, the artist and author who wrote about his extensive travels in Arizona, was born in Dublin, Ireland.• 1922, the Maricopa County Chamber of Commerce met for the first time in Phoenix. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Literature Administrative Law × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Site search Search Talkabout Trend Gallery Videos Comments ArticlesAll-ages drag show entertains 300-plus at Havasu's London Bridge Resort Most Lake Havasu City fees set for 14% increase on March 1 State Route 95 paving could begin by spring Havasu man found dead after off-road crash Havasu teen killed in off-road crash Gallery Videos Commented66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379) Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266) Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242) Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203) City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200) Police shoot man at local motel (180) Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167) Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160) MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154) ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.