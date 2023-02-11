1821: J. Ross Browne, the artist and author who wrote about his extensive travels in Arizona, was born in Dublin, Ireland.
1922: The Maricopa County Chamber of Commerce met for the first time in Phoenix.
1999: President Bill Clinton is acquitted by the Senate in his impeachment trial.
