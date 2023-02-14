1871: Arizona’s first Indian school was established at Sacaton agency by the Rev. Charles H. Cook, missionary teacher.
1900: Five masked robbers held up the Southern Pacific passenger train at Fairbanks. Jeff Milton, the express messenger, was wounded but managed to fight off the robbers and mortally wound “Three Finger” Jack.
1908: Maricopa County Sheriff Carl Hayden was married in Los Angeles to Miss Nan Downing.
1922: John Horton Slaughter, Cochise County rancher and sheriff and representative to the Territorial Legislature for Cochise County, died.
