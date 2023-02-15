1890: A midnight battle developed at Red Rock, Arizona, railroad station when a band of tramps attempted to capture the Southern Pacific fast freight.
1908: The Shattuck-Arizona Copper Co. and the Denn-Arizona Copper Co. announced plans to construct a smelter at Douglas for the reduction of Shattuck-Denn ore.
1913: The first rain to serve Fort Huachuca arrived there at 4:35 p.m. on the El Paso and Southwestern line.
