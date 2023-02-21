1825: John Baptiste Salpointe, the first Roman Catholic Bishop of Arizona, was born.
1876: A five-stamp quartz mill was put into operation at Mineral Park by the Mineral Park Mill Co.
1890: Walnut Grove Dam on the Hassayampa River broke after heavy rains, causing the loss of 50 lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.