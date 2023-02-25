1837: Army Chaplin and Maj. Winfield Scott, for whom Scottsdale was named, was born. Scott homesteaded in the Scottsdale area while still serving at Fort Huachuca.
1908: 200 prominent citizens of Douglas gathered in the new Gadsden Hotel for a “dollar dinner” to discuss and plan for the future of the young city of Douglas, then less than seven years old.
