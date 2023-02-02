1876: An expedition of 50 men and their families left Salt Lake City and found the first four Mormon settlements along the Little Colorado River.
1913: A band of 15 wolves, driven from the mountains by deep snow, menaced ranchers near Prescott.
1936: Seven workmen burned to death and 13 more were injured in a fire which burned the workers dormitory at the Parker Dam site.
