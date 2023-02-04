1880: The Vekol Mine was located by John D. Walker, Peter R. Brady and Juan Jose Gradello. During the 1990s, the Vekol produced several million dollars worth of silver.
1911: The construction of Roosevelt Dam was completed. Theodore Roosevelt dedicated the dam on March 18. It was 284 feet high, 184 feet thick at the base and impounded a 23-mile-long lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.