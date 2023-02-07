1881: Gila County was created from parts of Maricopa and Pinal counties.
1913: The University of Arizona unconditionally prohibited ragtime dancing and said all social functions must end by 11:30 p.m.
1932: Winnie Ruth Judd was found guilty of murder by a jury of 12 men at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix.
