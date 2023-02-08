1891: The Arizona Press Association was organized in Tucson.
1922: A Los Angeles drilling company began exploring the Elgin-Sonoita district of Santa Cruz County for oil and gas deposits.
1953: Arizona ends school segregation and the Civil Rights Movement kicks into high gear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.