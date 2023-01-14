1912: The first Annual Auto Show, held in Phoenix, drew large crowds. Among the exhibits were a Hupmobile delivery wagon priced at $950 and a five-passenger, six-cylinder, 30-horsepower Franklin Model M priced at $3,000.
1921: Seven cars of an eastbound Southern Pacific passenger train were derailed near Vail.
