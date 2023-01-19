1862: The Colorado River started rising. Two days later, it rose 3 feet in three hours, reaching its peak on Jan. 23. Fort Yuma became an island and Colorado City, now Yuma, was washed away.
1961: Stewart Udall becomes the U.S. secretary of the Interior and the first Arizonan to serve in a president’s cabinet.
