1860: The Tucson-Fort Buchanan stage was washed downstream near Tubac in the Santa Cruz River during a violent flood. Horses and baggage were saved, but the mail was delayed for 24 hours.
1906: Flagstaff schools were closed because of an earthquake.
1934: John Dillinger was captured with three of his gang in a house in Tucson by police who seized handguns, submachine guns and a bulletproof vest.
