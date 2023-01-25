TODAY IN HISTORY: Jan. 26 Jan 25, 2023 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $12 per month Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1878: The first newspaper in Phoenix — the Salt River Herald — began publication.1912: Mrs. Julia Caldwell, an aged homesteader, was badly beaten and driven from her claim near Phoenix by a claim jumper who then hauled away her little cabin. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Sports × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Site search Search Talkabout Trend Gallery Videos Comments Articles5 things to know about Havasu Balloon Festival & Fair Havasu teen killed in off-road crash Officials: Scammers target Havasu event patrons Pilots plan launches for the first day of Havasu BalloonFest Bicyclist dead in Tuesday vehicle accident Gallery Videos Commented66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379) Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266) Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242) Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203) City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200) Police shoot man at local motel (180) Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167) Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160) MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154) ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
