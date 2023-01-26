1861: The kidnapping of the stepson of John Ward, a Sonoita Valley rancher, took place. The incident led to the “Bascom Affair” in Apache Pass when Lt. Bascom and a detail of 54 men attempted to arrest Cochise, Chiricahua Apache chief, for the kidnapping.
1879: The railroad car known as Terminus, which housed a post office and Wells Fargo Station, rolled into Arizona for the first time and followed the construction of the tracks across Arizona for two years from Yuma to New Mexico.
