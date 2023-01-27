1874: The town site of Safford was located by C.M. Ritter.
1887: The first train robbery in Arizona history took place when two masked men took $20,000 from the Southern Pacific passenger train 17 miles east of Tucson.
1889: A bill which moved the territorial capitol from Prescott to Phoenix was signed.
1996: The Super Bowl was played for the first time in Arizona at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.
