1892: Abraham Harlow Peeples, who came to Arizona in 1863 and with Pauline Weaver organized a prospecting expedition which discovered the Rich Hill gold placers, died.
1949” The project known as “Operation Haylift” began on the Navajo Reservation as a result of a blizzard which left 35 inches of snow in the northwestern portion of the reservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.