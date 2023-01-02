1787: Mountaineer Bill Williams was born. The city of Williams and the Bill Williams River were named after him.
1912: The Bisbee Daily Review announced that more than 6,000 acres (24.3 square kilometers) of land in the Chino and Lonesome valleys near Prescott had been homesteaded during the previous 90 days.
1924: 117 automobiles became stalled in the mud near Casa Grande. The vehicles had to be towed to the Southern Pacific tracks, where they bumped over the ties before reaching a stretch of road they could negotiate.
