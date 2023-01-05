1880: Tom Mix, famous early Western movie star who at one time lived in Arizona, was born.
1881: A post office was established in Galeyville, a town that became a notorious outlaw hangout. Its leading citizen was Curly Bill Brocius.
1894: The Prescott chief of police and the town constable fought a gun duel over an arrest made by the constable. The police chief was shot twice and seriously wounded.
1912: The Montezuma Oil Co., in which Buffalo Bill Cody owned a part interest, began drilling operations in a search for oil near Agua Caliente Springs in Maricopa County. Other companies were also exploring near Fort Huachuca and Vail.
In 1975, Raul Castro becomes Arizona’s first Hispanic governor.
