1874: An executive order set aside the San Xavier Reservation for the use of the Papago tribe.
1876: The Territorial Prison in Yuma opened with seven prisoners in residence.
1877: John P. Clum resigned his long position as Indian Agent at San Carlos after a long and stormy battle with the military over Indian policy.
