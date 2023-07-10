1861: Federal troops destroyed and abandoned Fort Breckinridge as they were called east for duty in the Civil War.
1917: Two cattle cars were loaded with IWW members and strikers and removed from Jerome. Fifty members of the Prescott Home Guard met the train at Jerome Junction, arrested nine of its occupants and sent the others, loaded on freight cars, on to Needles, California.
