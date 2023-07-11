1835: Capt. James H. Tevis, early Arizona pioneer and founder of Tevistown, now known as Bowie, was born.
1850: Louis J.F. Yeager arrived with 11 other men to establish a ferry at Yuma Crossing. They began by building a stockade on the California side of the river.
