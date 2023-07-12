1903: At the town of Bonita, some three miles from Fort Grant, men from Troops I and M of the 14th Cavalry became involved in a spectacular fight with men from Troop E of the same regiment. Revolvers, carbines, knives and sling shots were used. 100 shots were fired, a house was wrecked and one man died.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.