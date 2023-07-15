1865: Three Hualapai chiefs granted right of way for the Mojave-Prescott toll road to William H. Hardy in exchange for $150 in merchandise.

1948: A state Supreme Court decision leads to American Indians gaining the right to vote in Arizona.

