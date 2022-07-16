1781: Father Francisco Garces was killed by Indians at his mission near Yuma.
1882: The four-hour long “Battle of Big Dry Wash” was fought between the Apache Indians and U.S. Cavalry troops on Chevelon’s Fort.
1935: The city of Phoenix purchased Sky Harbor Airport.
1955: Disneyland is dedicated and opened by Walt Disney in Anaheim, California.
