1864: Charles D. Poston was elected Arizona’s first territorial delegate.
1864: The Mowry Mines were sold at public auction for $2,000 by Gen. James H. Carleton who had ordered the mines confiscated on the charge that Mowry was a Confederate sympathizer.
1914 : The U.S. Congress forms the Aviation Section, U.S. Signal Corps, giving official status to aircraft within the U.S. Army for the first time.
1966: Gemini 10 is launched from Cape Kennedy on a 70-hour mission that includes docking with an orbiting Agena target vehicle.
1966 – A racially charged incident in a bar sparks the six-day Hough riots in Cleveland, Ohio; 1,700 Ohio National Guard troops intervene to restore order.
1968 – Intel is founded in Mountain View, California.
1976 – Nadia Comăneci becomes the first person in Olympic Games history to score a perfect 10 in gymnastics at the 1976 Summer Olympics.
