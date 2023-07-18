1864: Charles D. Poston was elected Arizona’s first territorial delegate.
1864: The Mowry Mines were sold at public auction for $2,000 by Gen. James H. Carleton who had ordered the mines confiscated on the charge that Mowry was a Confederate sympathizer.
