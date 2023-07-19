1898: Gov. Myron H. McCord resigned from his office to lead a regiment in Cuba in the war against Spain, and Nathan Oakes Murphy was appointed by President William McKinley to replace him.
1963: Joe Walker flies a North American X-15 to a record altitude of 347,800 feet on X-15 Flight 90.
