1920: Tourists in Phoenix were warned that the gasoline supply was so low that it would be unsafe for them to leave for the next stop west without a supply of 20 gallons of extra fuel for their tanks.
1935: Willcox and Benson citizens asked for a special election to form a new county with Tombstone as county seat.
