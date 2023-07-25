1917: Rancher Tom Price and his wife and two children were sleeping in their home near Mescal when water began pouring through the windows. The family barely had time to climb outside the bedroom window and up a mesquite tree when the house and all that was in it was completely washed away by a flood.
