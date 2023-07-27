1862: General Order Number 12, issued by headquarters column from California, authorized the establishment of Camp Bowie at the Apache Pass Overland Mail Station.
1864: John B. “Pie” Allen made the first application for homestead land in Arizona.
2007: Two news helicopters collide midair while covering a police chase in Phoenix, killing all four people on board.
