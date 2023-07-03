1839: Erastus Snow, co-founder of the town of Snowflake, was born.
1887: The first railroad line to Phoenix began operation. Crowds gathered at the depot as the first engine pulled into town with three little girls, Mabel Hancock and Serene and Cora Goodrich, ringing the bell.
In 1917: Gila County Sheriff Tom Armer swore in 400 citizens to protect the property at the Old Dominion Mine during a strike, pending the arrival of federal troops.
