1880: George Warren gambled his interest in the Copper Queen Mine at Bisbee on a horse race and lost. His share eventually became worth $20 million.
1917: Arivaca Land and Cattle Co. sponsored a big Fourth of July celebration with a rodeo, burro and pony races, contests and games.
