In 1880, George Warren gambled his interest in the Copper Queen Mine at Bisbee on a horse race and lost. His share eventually became worth $20 million.
In 1888, the beginnings of professional rodeo took place in Prescott in Forbing Park on the northwest side of Prescott. It contained all the necessary ingredients: a committee to plan and stage the rodeo, an invitation to cowboys to compete, an admission charge, prizes and trophies, and documentation that it existed. Prescott Frontier Days is officially the home of the “World’s Oldest Rodeo.” The rules of rodeo are often referred to as “Prescott Rules.”
In 1917, Arivaca Land and Cattle Co. sponsored a big Fourth of July celebration with a rodeo, burro and pony races, contests and games.
In 1921, Fourth of July merrymaking combined with a celebration of the progress of the government diversion dam near Florence was interrupted when a 3-foot wall of water rose behind and quickly topped the unfinished dam, sending picnickers scrambling for higher ground.
In 1925, two days of rain storms flooded Tucson, washed out the Nogales road and brought down telephone and telegraph lines throughout southern Arizona.
