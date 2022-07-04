1867: Andrew E. Douglass, astronomer and educator, who developed dendrochronology, the science of tree-ring dating, was born.
1917: Four troops of the U.S. Cavalry and one machine gun troop were rushed to Globe when state authorities could not control the rising disorder among the miners there. In Ajo at the New Cornelia Mine, 75% of the miners joined the Worker’s Loyalty League, pledging not to strike.
On this date in 1936, 10 contestants were injured, one fatally, at Prescott’s annual Frontier Days Rodeo.
