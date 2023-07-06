1883: An agreement was made between the Secretary of War and the Secretary of the Interior to turn over police control of the San Carlos Reservation to the military.
1917: Jerome miners rejected membership in IWW and voted to remain on the job. Miners in Ray ran IWW organizers out of town.
