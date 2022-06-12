1862: Sylvester Mowry’s silver mine at Patagonia was confiscated and Mowry was arrested on charges of being a Confederate sympathizer.
1901: The first commencement exercises were held at Northern Arizona Normal School with class of four graduates.
1908: 2,000 residents of the Salt River Valley watched as Gov. Joseph H. Kibbey pulled the lever that raised gates on the newly completed Granite Reef Dam.
In 1913, Thomas E. Farish, author and mining engineer, was appointed state historian.
