1879: An executive order set aside the Salt River Indian Reservation for Pima and Maricopa Indians.
1909: Artist Ettore “Ted” DeGrazia was born in Morenci.
1928: Two sections of the west end of the new Blythe-Ehrenberg bridge over the Colorado River were washed out by high water.
1929: 6,000 people gathered for the formal dedication of the Marble Canyon Bridge across the Colorado River.
