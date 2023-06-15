Today in history: June 15 Jun 15, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $12 per month Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1869: The Phoenix Post Office was established.1899: John B. “Pie” Allen died in Tucson. Allen was elected to three terms in the Arizona Legislature and served as Territorial Treasurer from 1867 to 1872. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Site search Search Talkabout Trend Gallery Videos Comments ArticlesHavasu posts map of all vacation rental properties in town $3.1M views: Two of Havasu's most prominent homes are on the market State Land preparing to sell 88 acres of lakefront property on Havasu’s Island Parker Tube Float ready to roll on the Colorado River Cool weather precedes monsoon season in Havasu Gallery Videos Commented66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379) Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266) Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242) Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203) City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200) Police shoot man at local motel (180) Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167) Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160) MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154) ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
