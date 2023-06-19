1895: J.O. Dunbar, editor of the Phoenix Gazette, who called the Governor, Territorial Secretary, Attorney General and the Marshal, “assassins, looters, hoodoos, patronage peddlers and land grant sharks” was convicted and fined $3,000 for libel by a Tucson court.
1915: 70,000 persons witnessed as the battleship Arizona was launched at the New York Navy Yard, celebrating with a bottle of the first water to flow over Roosevelt Dam and champagne.
1926: Dedication of the Coronado Trail Highway was held at Hannagan Meadows.
On this date in 1927, Richard Van Valkenburgh, friend of the Navajos, died. The Navajo Tribal Council passed a resolution stating: “No other white man has ever worked among us with greater devotion and understanding.”
On this date in 1976, the University of Arizona wins its first NCAA Baseball Championship, defeating Eastern Michigan 7-1.
