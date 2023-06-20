1906: The Arizona Daily Star reported that a poultice of equal parts gunpowder and mustard mixed in to a paste with the white of an egg would cure rabies if applied to the bite wound.
1910: Officials announced a boom in auto sales as one company sold three machines in a single week.
1928: Bids for the construction of the second section of the Swift Trail in the Graham Mountains was opened at the Bureau of Public Roads in Phoenix.
1993: Michael Jordan played his last basketball game as the Chicago Bulls beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to capture their third straight championship at America West Arena in Phoenix.
