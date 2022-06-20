1860: The original Baca Float Grants were made by act of Congress.
1867: Pauline Weaver, who had come to Arizona in 1839 and became a guide, scout, trapper and hunter, died at Camp Lincoln at the age of 70.
1913: An entire flock of goats drowned in an irrigation ditch in Tucson when they were driven from the Tucson Mountains by thirst and stampeded into the ditch at the smell of water.
1922: Arizona’s first licensed broadcasting station, KFAD, went on the air in Phoenix.
